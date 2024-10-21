Deferred Announces Strategic Acquisition of Plenti Financial, Enhancing 1031 Exchange Services
Carlsbad, CA, October 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Deferred.com, a financial technology platform specializing in 1031 exchange services, today announced its acquisition of Plenti Financial (formerly operating as 1031 Exchange Advantage), a trusted provider of Qualified Intermediary services for over 20 years. This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in Deferred's growth strategy, enabling the company to deliver more streamlined, secure, and cost-effective exchange solutions to its growing client base.
Through this acquisition, Deferred acquires Plenti Financial’s extensive customer network, deep industry expertise, and advanced technology assets, further positioning the company as a leader and innovator in the financial services sector. This move enhances Deferred’s key offerings, including No-Fee 1031 exchanges, shared interest on exchange funds, and top-tier security of funds—now further strengthened by Plenti Financial’s well-established operational framework.
"This acquisition represents a transformative step for Deferred as we work to revolutionize the 1031 exchange experience," said Judd Schoenholtz, CEO of Deferred. "By integrating Plenti Financial's operational strengths with our platform, we're empowering more people to access the benefits of 1031 exchanges with lower costs, greater transparency, and unmatched security.”
Plenti Financial’s clients will gain access to cutting-edge tools and technologies that streamline the exchange process with no fees, while maintaining high standards of transparency, compliance, and fund security. The combined expertise of both companies ensures a smooth transition and a continued commitment to superior service.
About Deferred:
Deferred (Deferred.com) is redefining the 1031 exchange industry through a technology-driven platform focused on transparency, security, and innovation. Offering no-fee exchanges and sharing interest on exchange funds, Deferred prioritizes maximizing value for clients. With a strong commitment to fund security through FDIC-insured, segregated accounts, and a seamless user experience, Deferred combines industry expertise with cutting-edge tools to make 1031 exchanges more accessible and efficient.
About Plenti Financial:
Plenti Financial (PlentiFinancial.com) is a respected provider of Qualified Intermediary services, with a proven track record of more than 7,000 exchanges spanning three decades. Known for its customer-centric approach, Plenti Financial delivers personalized solutions tailored to the unique needs of each client, earning a reputation for reliability and expertise in the 1031 exchange industry.
