Thriller Set on Lake Michigan Shortlisted for Publisher’s Weekly’s The Booklife Prize
The Bluff by Bonnie Traymore is a layered and suspenseful psychological thriller with domestic themes and a climate change backdrop set on Lake Michigan.
Honolulu, HI, October 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Bluff by Bonnie Traymore is a layered and suspenseful psychological thriller with domestic themes and a climate change backdrop. The novel focuses on Kate Breslow, a young widow transplanted from Manhattan to a small fictional town on Lake Michigan, after a whirlwind romance that didn’t quite go as planned.
The book opens six years into her move. Kate’s husband is dead, her lakefront home is inching ever closer to the crumbling bluff, and on the eve of a town council vote about how to remedy this pressing issue, her nemesis on the shoreline committee turns up dead.
Kate knows how it looks, but it’s not what it seems. But she needs to get her plan passed and cash out before it’s too late. Because she has secrets, and they won’t stay buried forever.
"Bingeworthy and delicious. Traymore is a master of layered tension, and she left me guessing until the last page." -Noelle W. Ihli, #1 bestselling author of Gray After Dark
"Gripping and full of surprises, The Bluff is a clever psychological suspense with layered characters and an atmospheric setting. Traymore masterfully ratchets up the tension little-by-little until the shocking, explosive end." -Tracey Devlyn, USA Today bestselling author
“The Bluff ticks all the boxes for a psychological thriller, and the physical bluff in the story is, itself, a foreboding character that binds the characters together with uncomfortable ties.” –The Booklife Prize (Semi Finalist 2024)
About the Author
Bonnie Traymore is the Amazon Bestselling author of seven domestic/psychological thrillers. Her thrillers feature strong but relatable female protagonists who peel back the layers of suburban American life and give readers a peek inside. She's a member of International Thriller Writers and Mystery Writers of America. Bonnie has a doctorate in United States history. She resides in Honolulu, Hawaii with her family.
The Bluff: A Thriller
Bonnie Traymore
Imprint: Pathways Publishing
On sale: September 1, 2024
Pages: 284
ISBN: 978-1956806779
The Bluff ebook, print, and audiobook available on Amazon www.amazon.com/Bluff-Thriller-Bonnie-Traymore/dp/B0DF693LS4/
Print available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Indiebound.
