Kenne Blessin Releases Touching Reggae Single "Spread The Love" from His Forthcoming Album Entitled "Caught My Attention"
Kenne Blessin is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of his reggae single, “Spread The Love,” from his forthcoming album "Caught My Attention." This heartfelt track embodies a powerful message of unity, compassion, and positivity, perfectly capturing the essence of our shared human experience.
Atlanta, GA, October 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kenne Blessin Set to Release Soulful New Single “Spread The Love”
Kenne Blessin is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of his reggae single, “Spread The Love,” from his forthcoming album "Caught My Attention." This heartfelt track embodies a powerful message of unity, compassion, and positivity, perfectly capturing the essence of our shared human experience.
“Spread The Love” is a melodic journey that invites listeners to embrace love in all its forms. With its infectious rhythm and uplifting lyrics, the song serves as a reminder of the importance of kindness and connection in a world that often feels divided. Kenne’s soulful vocals, combined with rich instrumentals, create a sound that resonates deeply, encouraging everyone to join in the movement of love and acceptance.
Kenne Blessin, known for his genre-blending style and passionate performances, drawing inspiration from personal experiences and the world around him, Kenne’s 2024 - 2025 music offers a refreshing perspective that speaks to the heart. “Spread The Love” is a testament to his artistic evolution, showcasing his growth as a songwriter and artist.
“I wrote ‘Spread The Love’ as a response to the challenges we face today,” Kenne shares. “We often forget the power of love and how it can transform our lives and communities. I hope this song inspires listeners to reach out, connect, and spread positivity wherever they go.”
The single is promise to be one of the standout tracks on Kenne’s upcoming album being number 11 of 11 tracks, which explores themes of love, resilience, and hope. Fans can expect a blend of catchy hooks, heartfelt lyrics, live violin and a sound that transcends genres in a reggae format. Producer Dominik's musical creation synchronized seamlessly with Kenne's melody, as if they had crafted the song together.
Stay tuned for the release of “Spread The Love,” and join Kenne Blessin on this journey to make the world a better place, one song at a time.
Kenne Blessin is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of his reggae single, “Spread The Love,” from his forthcoming album "Caught My Attention." This heartfelt track embodies a powerful message of unity, compassion, and positivity, perfectly capturing the essence of our shared human experience.
“Spread The Love” is a melodic journey that invites listeners to embrace love in all its forms. With its infectious rhythm and uplifting lyrics, the song serves as a reminder of the importance of kindness and connection in a world that often feels divided. Kenne’s soulful vocals, combined with rich instrumentals, create a sound that resonates deeply, encouraging everyone to join in the movement of love and acceptance.
Kenne Blessin, known for his genre-blending style and passionate performances, drawing inspiration from personal experiences and the world around him, Kenne’s 2024 - 2025 music offers a refreshing perspective that speaks to the heart. “Spread The Love” is a testament to his artistic evolution, showcasing his growth as a songwriter and artist.
“I wrote ‘Spread The Love’ as a response to the challenges we face today,” Kenne shares. “We often forget the power of love and how it can transform our lives and communities. I hope this song inspires listeners to reach out, connect, and spread positivity wherever they go.”
The single is promise to be one of the standout tracks on Kenne’s upcoming album being number 11 of 11 tracks, which explores themes of love, resilience, and hope. Fans can expect a blend of catchy hooks, heartfelt lyrics, live violin and a sound that transcends genres in a reggae format. Producer Dominik's musical creation synchronized seamlessly with Kenne's melody, as if they had crafted the song together.
Stay tuned for the release of “Spread The Love,” and join Kenne Blessin on this journey to make the world a better place, one song at a time.
Contact
Kenne BlessinContact
Kenroy Carney
470-791-9580
kenneblessin.carrd.co
Kenroy Carney
470-791-9580
kenneblessin.carrd.co
Categories