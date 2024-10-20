Kenne Blessin Releases Touching Reggae Single "Spread The Love" from His Forthcoming Album Entitled "Caught My Attention"

Kenne Blessin is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of his reggae single, “Spread The Love,” from his forthcoming album "Caught My Attention." This heartfelt track embodies a powerful message of unity, compassion, and positivity, perfectly capturing the essence of our shared human experience.