Randr Consultant Offers Access to Cutting-Edge Functional Safety and Operational Technology Cybersecurity Cloud Tools Free
RandR Consultant provides free access to its SILlopa - Sil Determination, PFDright - Pfd calculation, AlaRm - Alarm Rationalisation and ICSsecure - Ot cybersecurity analysis software tools hosted on cloud.
Houston, TX, October 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- RandR Consultant, a leader in risk and reliability solutions, is excited to announce that all their cloud-hosted products are now available for free access. These tools are designed to help professionals streamline risk assessments, improve reliability management, and enhance cybersecurity in operational environments.
The following innovative tools are included:
SILlopa – A user-friendly Sil (Safety Integrity Level) determination tool based on the widely-used Lopa (Layers of Protection Analysis) format. SILlopa simplifies the process of determining SIL requirements for safety instrumented functions.
PFDright – An easy-to-use tool for calculating Probability of Failure on Demand (Pfd) and Probability of Failure per Hour (Pfh). It leverages failure rate integration method and allows for multiple test frequencies, providing comprehensive test coverage for respective frequency in calculations while addressing uncertainty factors.
AlaRm® – A robust alarm management tool that acts as a centralized database for alarm systems. With its template import feature, repetitive analyses are minimized. It also automates priority setting based on time vs. consequence, ensuring better alarm handling.
ICSsecure – A detailed cybersecurity assessment tool designed for Operational Technology (Ot) environments. ICSsecure evaluates your Security Level Target (Sl-T) requirements, conducts gap analysis, and recommends countermeasures to strengthen your OT security posture.
RandR Consultant is committed to providing powerful, accessible tools to help industries improve safety, reliability, and cybersecurity. With this free access, professionals can enhance their operational efficiency and reduce risk with minimal investment.
For more information and to start using these tools, visit gorandr.com
Contact
Palaniapapn Kannan
904-789-9892
https://gorandr.com
