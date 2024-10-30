Inner Pathways Pioneers Self-Regulating AI Agents for Enterprise and Satellite Applications

Inner Pathways, one of few companies globally capable of training self-regulating AI agents, announces expansion of its enterprise and satellite technology solutions. The company's unique combination of AI development and data architecture expertise has attracted €130 million valuation from TechValu Analytics. Sources indicate next funding round could target €500 million, reflecting growing enterprise adoption of its self-regulating AI technology.