Loveforce International Releases A Jazz Instrumental by The Loveforce Collective
On Friday, October 25, Loveforce International will release a Jazz Instrumental by The Loveforce Collective.
Santa Clarita, CA, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, October 25, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The single is by The Loveforce Collective. The instrumental is in the Jazz music genre.
The Loveforce Collective's "Urban Strut" is a Jazz Fusion instrumental. It's a fusion between Jazz and Rock with some R&B and funk overtones. It is upbeat. It is energetic. It is played fiercely. It is short and to the point.
“We are delighted to release the new Loveforce Collective single,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “This glorious fusion of Jazz and Rock also has R&B and Funk overtones which blend together to create a sort of multi-genre Jazz record,” he continued.
The Loveforce Collective’s “Urban Strut” will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
The Loveforce Collective's "Urban Strut" is a Jazz Fusion instrumental. It's a fusion between Jazz and Rock with some R&B and funk overtones. It is upbeat. It is energetic. It is played fiercely. It is short and to the point.
“We are delighted to release the new Loveforce Collective single,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “This glorious fusion of Jazz and Rock also has R&B and Funk overtones which blend together to create a sort of multi-genre Jazz record,” he continued.
The Loveforce Collective’s “Urban Strut” will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories