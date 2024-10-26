Pennington Biomedical's EAT2 Study to Explore Unknown Effects of Weight Fluctuations

The EAT2 study is recruiting participants now, and participants will be randomly assigned to the two groups - a control group that is weight stable and group with a diet that promotes weight gain. Both groups will participate in a dietary intervention program for 8 weeks, but those in the weight gain group will also be provided with an eight-week weight loss treatment following the dietary intervention.