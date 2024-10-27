Eminent Leader, PARENTNashik Founder CE Shreekant Patil Inspires Nashik MSMEs for a Greener Future with WRI India at NEC

On October 18, 2024, CE Shreekant Patil led a workshop in Nashik on sustainable electric mobility, organized by WRI India and NEC Nashik. The event focused on transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs), highlighting India's 5.9 million metric tons of lithium reserves. Over 70 stakeholders participated, discussing government incentives and strategies to establish Nashik as a key EV manufacturing hub. Patil emphasized the importance of local battery production and a 25% EV adoption target by 2030.