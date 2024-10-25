INcompassing Education Offers New Supports for Schools and Teachers
The education experts at INcompassing Education are pleased to announce several new services for schools and teachers in Indiana and beyond. IE now offers support and training in Special Education, Elementary Math, and High Ability, as well as MTSS (Multi-Tiered Systems of Support).
Indianapolis, IN, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The education experts at INcompassing Education are pleased to announce several new services for schools and teachers in Indiana and beyond. IE now offers support and training in Special Education, Elementary Math, and High Ability, as well as MTSS (Multi-Tiered Systems of Support).
INcompassing Education supports public, private, and charter elementary and secondary schools, school boards, and higher education with coaching, mentoring, and training services. Its team of education specialists provides an increasingly essential service for optimal educator and leadership performance, from the classroom all the way up to the district level. INcompassing Education is a certified Indiana WBE (Women’s Business Enterprise), and holds Buy Indiana certification.
Launched in 2016, this educational services company offers professional development resources, guidance, and experiences for educators and schools. In response to the needs of Indiana’s public education system, INcompassing Education has expanded many of its existing services and added new ones.
"It has been an honor to serve Indiana schools for the past eight years,” said Dianne McKinley, founder and CEO. “I founded the company out of a desire to provide schools with the support that they need to provide high-quality learning experiences and meet the needs of the whole child. We continue to listen to school leaders and have expanded our services to better meet their current and future needs."
IE has expanded its Secondary Math, K-12 ELA, Curriculum Mapping (aligned to HQCM), and STEM. Additionally, it has onboarded Special Education, Elementary Math, and High Ability specialists, allowing the launch of new support programs in those areas.
Special Education
INcompassing Education now offers support for Special Education directors. For districts that lack such directors, it provides extra help for the officials who may be carrying this burden alone. The company provides Special Education Audits for schools and districts, offers Special Education training, and guides principals in building robust Special Education systems.
Elementary Math
In Elementary Math, IE offers educator training for better math fluency, problem-solving skills, and ability to deliver engaging lessons that inspire students. INcompassing Education’s Elementary Math experts show fellow professionals how to create and implement joyful math programs for their students, helping them develop their intellectual muscles for problem-solving and exploration. Schools can engage IE to provide enhanced on-site and off-site professional development (PD) for their Elementary Math teachers.
High Ability
IE now offers training on implementing High Ability programs in schools, including guidance in building systems and structures at the school and district levels. The team offers training on implementing High Ability practices in Indiana schools, including how to build total school-wide and/or district-wide program structures.
MTSS (Multi-Tiered Systems of Support)
Schools and districts can now obtain MTSS (Multi-Tiered Systems of Support) services from the INcompassing Education team. MTSS is a state-of-the-art systemic approach to improving educational environments and outcomes, using a tiered approach for understanding and optimizing academics, behavior, and social-emotional learning.
The Science of Reading
HEA 1558 (2023), a new Indiana law, requires all elementary schools in the state to base their reading curriculums on the science of how children learn to read (the Science of Reading). Many schools need INcompassing Education’s assistance on how to plan and teach in alignment with this body of research.
Schools and district boards engage INcompassing Education to provide the professional development and guidance needed for their teachers and administrators to develop and implement the elements of the Science of Reading.
Current funding for the implementation of the Science of Reading only supports grades K through 3, but many schools have students in grades 4 through 9 who have fallen behind on their reading skills and would benefit from this approach. INCompassing Education has all the necessary knowledge and skills to step in and help.
About INCompassing Education
Founded in 2016 by CEO Dianne McKinley, INcompassing Education is Indiana’s best educational coaching and professional development provider for teachers and schools. Serving public, private, and charter schools, as well as higher education, the team of highly trained education professionals at INcompassing Education offers support and guidance to create a better education (and future) for our kids.
For more information or media requests, contact Dianne@INcompassingEducation.com.
Contact
Dianne McKinley
612-210-3793
incompassinged.com
