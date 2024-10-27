Adoptions From The Heart to Host Mental Health Webinar
Wynnewood, PA, October 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH), will host an online mental health webinar, called Heart-to-Heart, on November 7, 2024, at 7 pm. This event will offer free educational resources addressing the intersectionality of mental health and adoption. This event is just one of many fundraisers for AFTH, with an Amazon gift card raffle to conclude the event. The event will feature Adoptive Parents, Birth Parents, Adoptees, and Therapists to share the importance of mental health in the adoption community.
Event Details: This event will be held online on November 7, 2024, at 7 pm. This event is open to all, at no cost. For details about the event visit their website, AFTH.org or sign up here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/masg2ne
About Adoptions From The Heart
Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, a social worker and fellow adoptee. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, VA, and NY.
