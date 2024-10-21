Lone Star Injury Attorneys PLLC Offers Free Uber Rides Voucher Program for Halloween
The "Trip or Treat" Initiative Promotes Safe Celebrations nationwide.
Sugar Land, TX, October 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lone Star Injury Attorneys, PLLC has announced its ‘Trip or Treat’ Uber ride voucher program, encouraging safe celebrations this Halloween. The initiative aims to reduce the risk of drunk driving by offering complimentary Uber rides for Halloween partygoers.
Between 2018 and 2022, 52% of traffic fatalities on Halloween night were alcohol-related. To prevent further accidents, Lone Star Injury Attorneys is providing 50 Uber ride vouchers, valued at $10 each, to help Halloween celebrants travel safely.
Halloween partygoers nationwide are invited to register to win a voucher by filling out a simple form on the firm's event page. With only one voucher per person, participants are encouraged to act quickly to secure their spot.
“This Halloween, the only thing you should be running from is someone with a chainsaw, not a sobriety test,” says Max Paderewski, Attorney at Lone Star Injury Attorneys. “Using our Uber voucher for a safe ride home lets you focus on what really matters this Halloween - thinking about what tricks to play on the house that gives out toothpaste and identifying which loved ones you lose a little bit of respect for based on their candy corn views.”
Vouchers will be sent to selected winners on Halloween and will be eligible for use from 3:00 PM Thursday, October 31, until 11:59 PM November 3.
Applicants from Texas and California may be preferred. For any inquiries or concerns, email them at info@lonestarinjuryattorneys.com.
Between 2018 and 2022, 52% of traffic fatalities on Halloween night were alcohol-related. To prevent further accidents, Lone Star Injury Attorneys is providing 50 Uber ride vouchers, valued at $10 each, to help Halloween celebrants travel safely.
Halloween partygoers nationwide are invited to register to win a voucher by filling out a simple form on the firm's event page. With only one voucher per person, participants are encouraged to act quickly to secure their spot.
“This Halloween, the only thing you should be running from is someone with a chainsaw, not a sobriety test,” says Max Paderewski, Attorney at Lone Star Injury Attorneys. “Using our Uber voucher for a safe ride home lets you focus on what really matters this Halloween - thinking about what tricks to play on the house that gives out toothpaste and identifying which loved ones you lose a little bit of respect for based on their candy corn views.”
Vouchers will be sent to selected winners on Halloween and will be eligible for use from 3:00 PM Thursday, October 31, until 11:59 PM November 3.
Applicants from Texas and California may be preferred. For any inquiries or concerns, email them at info@lonestarinjuryattorneys.com.
Contact
Lone Star Injury Attorneys, PLLCContact
Max Paderewski
(832) 770-6438
https://lonestarinjuryattorneys.com/
Max Paderewski
(832) 770-6438
https://lonestarinjuryattorneys.com/
Categories