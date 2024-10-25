Flexxbotics Delivers Robot Compatibility with LMI Technologies 3D Measurement Solutions for Quality Inspection
Boston, MA, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Flexxbotics, delivering digital solutions for robot-driven manufacturing at scale, today announced advanced robotic machine tending compatible for quality inspection connectivity with the complete range of LMI Technologies 3D scanning and inspection products. Now, companies can enable robot-driven manufacturing with Flexxbotics using LMI Technologies to achieve closed-loop quality and six sigma consistency in unattended operations.
Flexxbotics’ breakthrough innovation, the FlexxCORE technology, enables the robots to securely connect and communicate with LMI Technologies equipment. With Flexxbotics the robots receive direct feedback based on automated inspection results enabling real-time adjustments to CNC machine programs for autonomous process control. With inspection, Flexxbotics orchestrates the fleets of production robots in the smart factory to achieve continuous operations enabling significant defect reductions while improving throughput and increasing profit per part.
Flexxbotics compatibility includes the full line LMI Technologies’s Gocator sensors including 3D point profilers, 3D line profilers, 3D snapshot sensors and 3D line confocal sensors, as well as, Chroma+Scan multipoint scanners and FocalSpec 3D line confocal.
“We understand the important role that inspection technologies play in enabling smart factory autonomy by providing the closed-loop feedback needed for autonomous process control,” said Tyler Modelski, CTO & Co-founder of Flexxbotics. “That’s why we have developed our solution that is compatible with all types of inspection equipment such as probes, sensors, vision systems, lasers and gauges, CMMs and more.”
Flexxbotics solution digitalizes robotic production with autonomous process control for next generation smart factory environments. Flexxbotics solution runs both online and offline so production continues with or without internet access, and Flexxbotics works with existing business systems such as CAD/CAM, DNC, SCADA, IIoT, MES, ERP, PLM and others for comprehensive process integration.
A full set of bi-directional communications, transforms and routing capabilities are available in Flexxbotics for the inspection tools, robots, and machinery that are connected including loading programs, sending instructions, updating parameters and status awareness depending on the machinery’s capabilities so the robots drive the LMI Technologies equipment along with the CNC machines and other assets in the smart factory.
“Flexxbotics enables the robots to go far beyond simply monitoring the machines, the robots run the machines and inspection technologies at your command with closed-loop quality for higher yields and continuous operations,” said Tyler Bouchard, CEO & Co-founder of Flexxbotics. “We believe the rapid evolution of robot-driven manufacturing is transforming the future of smart manufacturing right now.”
About Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics enables robot-driven manufacturing at scale. Flexxbotics solution digitalizes robotic production with autonomous process control for next generation smart factory environments. Flexxbotics breakthrough, the unique FlexxCORE™ technology, seamlessly connects and coordinates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people. More powerful, flexible and open, Flexxbotics revolutionizes the use of robotics in complex production. Visit www.flexxbotics.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.
Flexxbotics’ breakthrough innovation, the FlexxCORE technology, enables the robots to securely connect and communicate with LMI Technologies equipment. With Flexxbotics the robots receive direct feedback based on automated inspection results enabling real-time adjustments to CNC machine programs for autonomous process control. With inspection, Flexxbotics orchestrates the fleets of production robots in the smart factory to achieve continuous operations enabling significant defect reductions while improving throughput and increasing profit per part.
Flexxbotics compatibility includes the full line LMI Technologies’s Gocator sensors including 3D point profilers, 3D line profilers, 3D snapshot sensors and 3D line confocal sensors, as well as, Chroma+Scan multipoint scanners and FocalSpec 3D line confocal.
“We understand the important role that inspection technologies play in enabling smart factory autonomy by providing the closed-loop feedback needed for autonomous process control,” said Tyler Modelski, CTO & Co-founder of Flexxbotics. “That’s why we have developed our solution that is compatible with all types of inspection equipment such as probes, sensors, vision systems, lasers and gauges, CMMs and more.”
Flexxbotics solution digitalizes robotic production with autonomous process control for next generation smart factory environments. Flexxbotics solution runs both online and offline so production continues with or without internet access, and Flexxbotics works with existing business systems such as CAD/CAM, DNC, SCADA, IIoT, MES, ERP, PLM and others for comprehensive process integration.
A full set of bi-directional communications, transforms and routing capabilities are available in Flexxbotics for the inspection tools, robots, and machinery that are connected including loading programs, sending instructions, updating parameters and status awareness depending on the machinery’s capabilities so the robots drive the LMI Technologies equipment along with the CNC machines and other assets in the smart factory.
“Flexxbotics enables the robots to go far beyond simply monitoring the machines, the robots run the machines and inspection technologies at your command with closed-loop quality for higher yields and continuous operations,” said Tyler Bouchard, CEO & Co-founder of Flexxbotics. “We believe the rapid evolution of robot-driven manufacturing is transforming the future of smart manufacturing right now.”
About Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics enables robot-driven manufacturing at scale. Flexxbotics solution digitalizes robotic production with autonomous process control for next generation smart factory environments. Flexxbotics breakthrough, the unique FlexxCORE™ technology, seamlessly connects and coordinates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people. More powerful, flexible and open, Flexxbotics revolutionizes the use of robotics in complex production. Visit www.flexxbotics.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact
FlexxboticsContact
Marc Lind
+1 (877) 456 1576
https://flexxbotics.com/
Marc Lind
+1 (877) 456 1576
https://flexxbotics.com/
Categories