Author Syeeah Jarrule Bahshay’s New Book “The Dead Man's Poetry” is a Haunting and Thought-Provoking Exploration of Life, Death, and the Inescapable Cycle of Existence
Recent release “The Dead Man's Poetry” from Page Publishing author Syeeah Jarrule Bahshay is an evocative tale that delves into themes of mortality, loss, and the haunting beauty of existence through vivid and visceral imagery. With her bold writing, Bahshay invites readers to confront the depths of life and death, challenging them to explore the complexities of human experience.
Winter Park, FL, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Syeeah Jarrule Bahshay, a native New Yorker whose poetry has been published in magazines, chapbooks, and anthologies, has completed her new book “The Dead Man's Poetry”: a compelling novel that offers a unique and unflinching look at the human experience, interweaving themes of death, decay, and the beauty that lies within the cycle of existence.
“I scooped out soft buttery tissue and ligaments before my body had a chance to rot,” writes Bahshay. “I noticed the air. I could almost taste the sweet clay; my hunger had been breached. A liter of pus landed near a broken tangled cord, at the base of my neck. Cadavers that couldn’t be fixed were placed on wooden benches, and their toe tags removed.”
Published by Page Publishing, Syeeah Jarrule Bahshay’s enthralling tale challenges conventional narratives about mortality, presenting death not as an end, but as an integral part of the life cycle. With a poetic voice that oscillates between the grotesque and the sublime, “The Dead Man’s Poetry” expertly explores the complexity of emotions tied to life’s fleeting nature.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "The Dead Man's Poetry" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
