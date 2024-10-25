Author Bobbie Oxendine-Hutchins’s New Book “Nehemiah’s New Year” is a Heartwarming Story That Centers Around a Young Blind Boy Who Learns to Trust in God’s Plan for Him
Recent release “Nehemiah’s New Year” from Page Publishing author Bobbie Oxendine-Hutchins is a captivating story that follows Nehemiah, a young boy who cannot see, but does not allow his disability to affect his positive outlook on life. With the help of his grandmother, Nehemiah learns to thank God for all that he has in life, and to have faith in the Lord’s plan for him.
Clarksville, TN, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bobbie Oxendine-Hutchins, who has taught Bible study to children and teens and currently resides in Tennessee with her husband, Thomas, has completed her new book “Nehemiah’s New Year”: an inspiring story that follows a young boy as he discovers the power of faith and patience in the face of adversity.
“‘Nehemiah’s New Year’ is about a brave young boy who learns early in life that we are not able to plan our own course (Jeremiah 10:23–24),” writes Bobbie. “In spite of his handicap, he has learned to pray and wait while walking in the light of God’s presence (Psalm 89:15).”
Published by Page Publishing, Bobbie Oxendine-Hutchins’s poignant story will help encourage readers of all ages to embrace the notion that strength and guidance can be found through prayer and trust in the divine. Full of vibrant artwork and a timeless message, “Nehemiah’s New Year” serves as a beacon of hope for readers to remind them of the enduring power of faith and the boundless possibilities that await those who trust in God’s plan.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Nehemiah’s New Year” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
