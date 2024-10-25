Author Bobbie Oxendine-Hutchins’s New Book “Nehemiah’s New Year” is a Heartwarming Story That Centers Around a Young Blind Boy Who Learns to Trust in God’s Plan for Him

Recent release “Nehemiah’s New Year” from Page Publishing author Bobbie Oxendine-Hutchins is a captivating story that follows Nehemiah, a young boy who cannot see, but does not allow his disability to affect his positive outlook on life. With the help of his grandmother, Nehemiah learns to thank God for all that he has in life, and to have faith in the Lord’s plan for him.