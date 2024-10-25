Author Gregg Smith’s New Book “My Journey to Destiny & Spiritual Awakening” Seeks to Touch the World Through Divine Intuition and Guidance
Recent release “My Journey to Destiny & Spiritual Awakening” from Page Publishing author Gregg Smith offers words of wisdom and encouragement that exhibit his ascension to phenomenal understanding.
Gaithersburg, MD, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gregg Smith, an author and motivational speaker who wants to inspire the world through his divine wisdom and personal insight, has completed his new book “My Journey to Destiny & Spiritual Awakening”: a life-changing spiritual work that encourages readers to see through the Word.
Author Gregg Smith graduated high school in 1990. A few years later, he was married with two kids. He had a career working for WMATA as a bus driver. On December 27, 2001, he opened three bank boxes brought to him by his friends. Those boxes would change his life. On July 15, 2003, he was sentenced to 130 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons for conspiracy to armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime and violence. He spent nine years and six months before he was released. He found spirituality while in prison from a man named Michael Crowell. As a direct result of him losing everything, including his wife and kids, he’s been studying the metaphysical aspect of spirituality for twenty years now.
Smith writes, “My subconscious knew beforehand what it wanted and what it wanted me to be. The Beginning of my trinity (knowledge of self, father of self, and man of self). Alexander Williams Jr., the processor of the second act of this trinity, being during the aspect of this metamorphosis putting action behind, said path provided wisdom to come about, being the son of the divine while recognizing the woman, finimine energy is the protector. Mike and Henry, on the third and final part of this trinity, provided guidance being the effect that completes the teaching, so I can be readily yoked for the transformation (have understanding, inheriting the holy spirit while being the child of God).”
Published by Page Publishing, Gregg Smith’s eye-opening work shares the author’s journey to spirituality with his readers.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase "My Journey to Destiny & Spiritual Awakening" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
