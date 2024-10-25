Author Julia Navin’s New Book “The Witness” is a Winding Collection of Poems and Songs, Suites, and Warning Signs Reflecting the Author’s Journey
Recent release “The Witness” from Page Publishing author Julia Navin is a heartfelt and emotionally gripping collection of poems and songs that tackles a stark testimonial to the effects of sexual trauma on the cusp of adulthood.
Stoneham, MA, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Julia Navin, who was born in 2001 in Massachusetts, has completed her new book “The Witness”: a meditative and emotional collection of poetry that explores her personal experiences with trauma and healing.
Author Julia Navin currently resides in Stoneham. She has always been deeply fascinated with the natural flora and fauna of New England and has incorporated this in her poetry along with a passion for the human psyche, fairytales, and spiritual awareness.
Navin introduces her work, writing, “You’ll see the truth of hard-won wisdom, almost pyrrhic if I hadn’t fought for breath at every second, during and since.
“And man is the cruelest animal when he wants to kill and not // eat what he takes and takes and takes from the very foundations. But // they were rotten at the base and were soon replaced upon destruction.
“My peace is my own and so is my innocence. So is what I know // to be real.”
Published by Page Publishing, Julia Navin’s unique and distinctive work highlights the author’s personal voice, bringing her perspective to the center.
Readers who wish to experience this striking work can purchase “The Witness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Julia Navin currently resides in Stoneham. She has always been deeply fascinated with the natural flora and fauna of New England and has incorporated this in her poetry along with a passion for the human psyche, fairytales, and spiritual awareness.
Navin introduces her work, writing, “You’ll see the truth of hard-won wisdom, almost pyrrhic if I hadn’t fought for breath at every second, during and since.
“And man is the cruelest animal when he wants to kill and not // eat what he takes and takes and takes from the very foundations. But // they were rotten at the base and were soon replaced upon destruction.
“My peace is my own and so is my innocence. So is what I know // to be real.”
Published by Page Publishing, Julia Navin’s unique and distinctive work highlights the author’s personal voice, bringing her perspective to the center.
Readers who wish to experience this striking work can purchase “The Witness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories