Author Rebecca King’s New Book “Elliot Forgot” is a Charmingly Illustrated Story That Follows a Forgetful Elephant on an Exciting Adventure
Recent release “Elliot Forgot” from Page Publishing author Rebecca King introduces Elliot, an elephant who is different from the other elephants because he is forgetful, captivating readers of all ages with delightful illustrations.
Elizaville, NY, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rebecca King, who was born and raised in Upstate New York, has completed her new book “Elliot Forgot”: an enjoyable children’s story that invites young readers and listeners to discover what happens to Elliot, a forgetful elephant.
Author Rebecca King works in an office at a local hospital as a medical assistant. Rebecca is a veteran, having served eight years in the United States Army, where she got to travel to many different places that she wouldn’t have been able to go if it wasn’t for that, such as South Korea. Rebecca is the proud parent of a daughter named Samantha. Though Rebecca isn’t married, she has been with the same man, Mike, for an unforgettable sixteen years. In her downtime, Rebecca loves spending time with her family or playing with her dog or cat. Aside from being an avid reader, Rebecca entertains herself with 5D diamond painting.
Author Rebecca King writes, “Elliot was an elephant like all the rest, but he liked to play practical jokes. One day, he was hiding in a river when he saw his mother walking by and decided he wanted to scare her. So he went under the water, and at the very last possible second, he jumped out and scared her.”
Published by Page Publishing, Rebecca King’s entertaining tale features vibrant illustrations that help to bring the charming characters to life.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Elliot Forgot” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
