Author Alexis Thompson’s New book “Piper Learns Others Can Too” is an Adorable Tale Exploring the Limitless Potential of Every Individual, Regardless of Ability
Recent release “Piper Learns Others Can Too” from Page Publishing author Alexis Thompson is a delightful story that follows Piper, a compassionate and helpful young girl who loves lending a hand to her classmates. However, Piper's perspective is challenged when she discovers that not all of her peers require her assistance.
Gardena, CA, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alexis Thompson, a school counselor in southern California, has completed her new book “Piper Learns Others Can Too”: a charming and heartwarming story that follows a young girl named Piper Dan who discovers that, just because some of her classmates are disabled, does not limit their abilities to do certain tasks like any other child.
Since starting her career, author Alexis Thompson has worked to help students know that they are heard and seen and that they are not alone. The author is a graduate of Simpson University in Redding, California, as well as the University of Southern California. In her spare time, Alexis enjoys experiencing all that Southern California has to offer like attending sporting events, going to the beach, and Disneyland.
“Piper Dan loves helping her classmates,” shares Alexis. “One day at school, she learns that not all of them need her help though. They might do things a little bit differently than her, but they can still get the job done.”
Published by Page Publishing, Alexis Thompson’s engaging tale will encourage young readers to embrace diversity, celebrate differences, and foster a sense of inclusion within their communities. By highlighting the strengths and capabilities of individuals with varying abilities, “Piper Learns Others Can Too” will help promote understanding and acceptance from a young age and spark meaningful conversations to inspire positive change in both classrooms and households.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Piper Learns Others Can Too" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
