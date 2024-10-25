Author Alexis Thompson’s New book “Piper Learns Others Can Too” is an Adorable Tale Exploring the Limitless Potential of Every Individual, Regardless of Ability

Recent release “Piper Learns Others Can Too” from Page Publishing author Alexis Thompson is a delightful story that follows Piper, a compassionate and helpful young girl who loves lending a hand to her classmates. However, Piper's perspective is challenged when she discovers that not all of her peers require her assistance.