Child Care Aware of Missouri Hosts Tax Credit Webinar
Nonprofit shares cost-saving information with early child care educators on how to maximize tax credits and support for families.
St. Louis, MO, October 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO) is hosting its Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit webinar on Tues., Nov. 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The interactive session will be led by CCAMO’s Director of Training Jonni McCaslin.
The webinar will prepare early child care educators who receive frequent inquiries from families and staff regarding the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit. McCaslin will review several IRS-provided forms and resources such as how to use the IRS Eligibility Tool, as well as answer audience questions.
CCAMO offers extensive child care business support through its Show Me Child Care Resources, a web-based portal featuring more than 2,000 resources for child care educators and business owners. This includes access to telehealth services focused on mental health and overall well-being for the child care workforce.
As the exclusive statewide license holder for Show Me Child Care Resources, CCAMO also provides consulting, training, and technical assistance to help child care providers enhance their operational activities, leadership skills, and budgeting practices. Show Me Child Care Resources’ annual subscriptions are $60 for individual teachers, $120 for family child care programs, and $240 for child care centers.
Founded in 1999, Child Care Aware of Missouri is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options.
The webinar is free and open to the public. For more information, call (314) 535-1458.
Chiala Watkins
314-535-1458
www.mochildcareaware.org
