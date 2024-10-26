Scottsdale Philharmonic Presents "The Great Organ Symphony" on Nov. 17
Scottsdale, AZ, October 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Scottsdale Philharmonic kicked off its 2024-25 season with a packed-house performance of “Tchaikovsky’s Italian Masterpiece” on Oct. 13.
“Our audience gave us a standing ovation, setting the tone for an extraordinary concert series ahead,” says Joy Partridge, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “The excitement continues as we prepare to present ‘The Great Organ Symphony’ on Nov. 17.”
“This concert, featuring the extraordinary Organ Soloist Dr. Jeremy Peterman, promises a performance of unparalleled mastery and brilliance where his effortless command of the organ will captivate and inspire,” adds Partridge.
The concert, with Principal Conductor Vanja Gjumar Nikolovski, will include: “Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3” (“The Great Organ Symphony”); “Movement 1: Adagio – Allegro Moderato – Poco Adagio”, “Movement 2: Allegro Moderato – Presto – Maestoso – Allegro”; Brahms: “Academic Festival Overture”; and Liszt: “Les Préludes.”
The following concerts will be performed at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd. in Scottsdale, on the following Sundays from 4-6 p.m.:
- Nov. 17—“The Great Organ Symphony”
- Dec. 8—“Holiday Concert Celebration”
- Feb. 9—“Valentine’s Day Concert”
- April 6—“The Great Scheherazade”
- May 11—“Beethoven’s Lyrical Odyssey”
- June 29—“Independence Day Concert”
“This season has already shown how much the community values the power of live classical music,” Partridge says. “We are proud to offer free live streaming for those who can’t attend in person, low ticket prices, and free tickets to all students, Active Military/Veterans, and anyone who needs financial assistance but still wants to experience the joy of classical music. Our mission is to make classical music available to everyone.”
The Independent Symphony You Support
Unlike many symphonies, the Scottsdale Philharmonic operates independently, without support from any city, town, or government. “The Philharmonic’s ability to bring exceptional music to the community relies entirely on the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors,” explains Partridge. “Since ticket sales cover only one-third of concert costs, we can continue making high-quality classical music available to all through the unwavering support and dedication of our donors.
“Thanks to our donors, we’re able to provide more free tickets to students, veterans, and active service members at each concert,” explains Partridge. “But, we still need your support. If you’re passionate about keeping classical music alive and available in our community, please visit our website to donate and join our growing community of supporters.”
Scottsdale Philharmonic supports students' musical pursuits by providing free instruments to underprivileged youth and is actively accepting donations of new and used instruments.
“Get your tickets today, and join us for the rest of this extraordinary season of live classical music,” Partridge says.
Individual concert tickets range from $20 to $35 and can be purchased online at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com. For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic, to volunteer, or to donate, please visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
“This season has already shown how much the community values the power of live classical music,” Partridge says. “We are proud to offer free live streaming for those who can’t attend in person, low ticket prices, and free tickets to all students, Active Military/Veterans, and anyone who needs financial assistance but still wants to experience the joy of classical music. Our mission is to make classical music available to everyone.”
The Independent Symphony You Support
Unlike many symphonies, the Scottsdale Philharmonic operates independently, without support from any city, town, or government. “The Philharmonic’s ability to bring exceptional music to the community relies entirely on the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors,” explains Partridge. “Since ticket sales cover only one-third of concert costs, we can continue making high-quality classical music available to all through the unwavering support and dedication of our donors.
“Thanks to our donors, we’re able to provide more free tickets to students, veterans, and active service members at each concert,” explains Partridge. “But, we still need your support. If you’re passionate about keeping classical music alive and available in our community, please visit our website to donate and join our growing community of supporters.”
Scottsdale Philharmonic supports students' musical pursuits by providing free instruments to underprivileged youth and is actively accepting donations of new and used instruments.
“Get your tickets today, and join us for the rest of this extraordinary season of live classical music,” Partridge says.
Individual concert tickets range from $20 to $35 and can be purchased online at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com. For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic, to volunteer, or to donate, please visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
