Author Nancy Hale’s New Book “The Fairy Rose Princess: Book of Family” Will Take Readers on a Magical Journey to Discover the Power of Faith, Family, and God’s Love
Recent release “The Fairy Rose Princess: Book of Family” from Page Publishing author Nancy Hale is a charming and heartwarming tale that follows the Fairy Rose Princess as discovers her doctor’s family back in Nigeria is very ill, and in desperate need of care. Eager to help her friend’s family, the princess makes her way to Nigeria, where she delivers God’s blessings to save the day.
Oklahoma City, OK, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nancy Hale, who loves telling stories that teach children about the Lord and His word, has completed her new book “The Fairy Rose Princess: Book of Family”: a captivating story that follows the Fairy Rose Princess as she travels to Nigeria to help the family of her friend Dr. Maria, and bless the waters there so they become safe to drink once again.
In “The Fairy Rose Princess: Book of Family,” the titular princess visits her doctor, Dr. Maria, and discovers that her granddaughter back home in Nigeria is sick from drinking the water there. Desperate to help her friend and deliver a blessing in the Lord’s name, the Fairy Rose Princess and Dr. Maria travel to Nigeria. However, when they land, the Fairy Rose Princess discovers things are even worse than she imagined, and she’ll need help from all sorts of friends in order to set things right.
Published by Page Publishing, Nancy Hale’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s actual doctor, Dr. Maria, who became sick after drinking the water in Nigeria while visiting her family, which led the author to write a story about Dr. Maria and her wonderful family. Infused with elements from the Bible, delightful illustrations, and a touching narrative, “The Fairy Rose Princess: Book of Family” delivers powerful messages about the importance of relying on God that is sure to leave a lasting impression on their hearts.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Fairy Rose Princess: Book of Family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
