Author Nancy Hale’s New Book “The Fairy Rose Princess: Book of Family” Will Take Readers on a Magical Journey to Discover the Power of Faith, Family, and God’s Love

Recent release “The Fairy Rose Princess: Book of Family” from Page Publishing author Nancy Hale is a charming and heartwarming tale that follows the Fairy Rose Princess as discovers her doctor’s family back in Nigeria is very ill, and in desperate need of care. Eager to help her friend’s family, the princess makes her way to Nigeria, where she delivers God’s blessings to save the day.