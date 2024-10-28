Author Bruce Canoles’s Book “Megiddo’s Shadow” is an Action-Packed Novel That Follows a US Representative and a Reporter as They Navigate a Worldwide Web of Secret Power
Recent release “Megiddo’s Shadow” from Page Publishing author Bruce Canoles is a gripping and potent novel that introduces Representative John Carleno, the only Roman Catholic priest ever elected to the US Congress and veteran Newslink reporter Ted Logan, who is assigned to cover his bid for presidency.
Pell City, AL, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bruce Canoles has completed his new book “Megiddo’s Shadow”: a mysterious and twisty novel that follows the presidential candidate and the reporter as they enter a worldwide web of secret power brokers and apocalyptic speculation.
From his early youth, author Bruce Canoles developed a fascination with the tangled mix of politics and religion in Southern culture. His father was both a renowned regional church leader and an elected public official. While attending Auburn University, Bruce’s keen interest in politics flourished. During that time, he chaired a campaign committee making a run to unseat a powerful and entrenched county sheriff, giving Bruce early insight into the workings of a grassroots movement.
After earning his PhD at the University of Illinois, he began a long career with Merrill Lynch that started with a stint in New York City. During the brokerage firm years, he authored or coauthored several published technical articles in financial trade journals.
Canoles retired from the Wall Street firm and moved back to Alabama, where he has settled in Mays Bend on Logan Martin Lake.
Canoles has always believed that the best novelists craft their creations from a full and varied life experience. He has been fortunate to travel extensively and share time with many interesting and extraordinary individuals. His 2014 novel, “Dogs of Summer,” continues to receive five-star reviews.
Canoles writes, “The anxious murmurs from the assembled multitude created a swelling buzz akin to the sound of swarming locusts. Catholic archbishops, European heads of state, and reporters from twenty-three countries had been gathering for days alongside Portuguese farm families on the green rolling hillsides near this remote hamlet. Four local children had reported receiving prophetic visions from the Virgin Mary on the thirteenth of every month since this past May. The shepherd children had rapidly gained celebrity status, and the crowds flocking to Fatima expanded every month as news of the reported apparition spread. On the morning of October 13, almost seventy thousand people covered the rural countryside near where the selected children awaited the Madonna’s anticipated sixth consecutive appearance.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bruce Canoles’s enthralling tale finds the main characters amid what many believe to be the prophesized Antichrist emerging and planning to thrust the world into the final great battle in the plain of Megiddo.
Readers who wish to experience this unpredictable work can purchase “Megiddo’s Shadow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Published by Page Publishing, Bruce Canoles’s enthralling tale finds the main characters amid what many believe to be the prophesized Antichrist emerging and planning to thrust the world into the final great battle in the plain of Megiddo.
