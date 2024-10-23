Author Shemeka Rogan’s New Book “Earn Your Wings: Dexter’s Assignment” Follows One Teen’s Journey with Her Guardian Angel to Discover the Purpose Behind Her Pain

Recent release “Earn Your Wings: Dexter’s Assignment” from Page Publishing author Shemeka Rogan is a compelling novel that centers around Tamar Wilson, a teen who meets her guardian angel after a failed attempt to take her life. Now accompanied by her angel, Tamar must set off to discover the truth behind pain, existence, and the human condition.