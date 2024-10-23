Author Shemeka Rogan’s New Book “Earn Your Wings: Dexter’s Assignment” Follows One Teen’s Journey with Her Guardian Angel to Discover the Purpose Behind Her Pain
Recent release “Earn Your Wings: Dexter’s Assignment” from Page Publishing author Shemeka Rogan is a compelling novel that centers around Tamar Wilson, a teen who meets her guardian angel after a failed attempt to take her life. Now accompanied by her angel, Tamar must set off to discover the truth behind pain, existence, and the human condition.
Nashville, TN, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shemeka Rogan, a of native of Nashville, Tennessee, where she is currently raising her two daughters, has completed her new book “Earn Your Wings: Dexter’s Assignment”: a gripping tale that centers around a teenager who learns about the importance and purpose of pain in life from her guardian angel and fellow teen.
“Have you ever wondered what it would be like to meet your guardian angel?” writes Shemeka. “In ‘Earn Your Wings: Dexter’s Assignment,’ that’s exactly what happens to seventeen-year-old Tamar Wilson. After a failed suicide attempt, Tamar meets her guardian angel, also a seventeen-year-old by the name of Dexter Allen, who was devout to the Lord. Travel along with Dexter and Tamar as they learn that there is always purpose behind pain.”
Published by Page Publishing, Shemeka Rogan’s riveting tale is a heartfelt exploration of the importance of suffering, and the beauty that life has to offer in spite of the pain found in everyday life. Expertly paced and poignant, “Earn Your Wings: Dexter’s Assignment” is a powerful novel that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life and leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Earn Your Wings: Dexter’s Assignment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Have you ever wondered what it would be like to meet your guardian angel?” writes Shemeka. “In ‘Earn Your Wings: Dexter’s Assignment,’ that’s exactly what happens to seventeen-year-old Tamar Wilson. After a failed suicide attempt, Tamar meets her guardian angel, also a seventeen-year-old by the name of Dexter Allen, who was devout to the Lord. Travel along with Dexter and Tamar as they learn that there is always purpose behind pain.”
Published by Page Publishing, Shemeka Rogan’s riveting tale is a heartfelt exploration of the importance of suffering, and the beauty that life has to offer in spite of the pain found in everyday life. Expertly paced and poignant, “Earn Your Wings: Dexter’s Assignment” is a powerful novel that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life and leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Earn Your Wings: Dexter’s Assignment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories