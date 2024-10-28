Author G.K. Tracey’s New Book “Get Up, Go Forward, Make It Happen” is a Motivational Guide Designed to Empower Readers to Fulfill Their Purpose in Life

Recent release “Get Up, Go Forward, Make It Happen” from Covenant Books author G.K. Tracey encourages readers to embrace their personal power and redefine their lives positively. With practical strategies for motivation, resilience, and goal achievement, Tracey emphasizes that everyone has a purpose and a reason for existence.