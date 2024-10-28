Author G.K. Tracey’s New Book “Get Up, Go Forward, Make It Happen” is a Motivational Guide Designed to Empower Readers to Fulfill Their Purpose in Life
Recent release “Get Up, Go Forward, Make It Happen” from Covenant Books author G.K. Tracey encourages readers to embrace their personal power and redefine their lives positively. With practical strategies for motivation, resilience, and goal achievement, Tracey emphasizes that everyone has a purpose and a reason for existence.
New York, NY, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- G.K. Tracey, a social worker, entrepreneur, and travel enthusiast who holds a master’s degree in clinical social work from Rutgers University, has completed her new book, “Get Up, Go Forward, Make It Happen”: a transformative guide designed to help individuals overcome adversity, pursue their dreams, and lead happier, more fulfilling lives.
“Yes, you still have power,” writes Tracey. “Embrace your power and use it wisely. Let what was meant to break you reshape and redefine you in a positive way that leads to you fulfilling your purpose, reaching your full potential, and being your best. You were not created to merely occupy space. You were created with a purpose; there is a reason for your existence. [I discuss] strategies that can be used to provide yourself with motivation and encouragement, build resilience, proactively pursue your purpose, accomplish goals, and enjoy a happier, more fulfilling, and peaceful existence.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, G.K. Tracey’s new book is inspired by the author’s passion for helping others enjoy an enhanced quality of life and will resonate with anyone seeking to cultivate a deeper sense of purpose and fulfillment. Through Tracey’s relatable writing style and encouraging tone, “Get Up, Go Forward, Make It Happen” is an invaluable resource for readers at any stage of their journey to help them embrace the life they were meant to live.
Readers can purchase “Get Up, Go Forward, Make It Happen” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
