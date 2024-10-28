Author Marcia G. Berger’s New Book “When Hope is Deferred” is a Compelling Novel Set During the Reign of King Herod That Explores the Power of Hope Amidst Despair

Recent release “When Hope is Deferred” from Covenant Books author Marcia G. Berger is a captivating tale that follows Zachariah and Elisheva, who must navigate the tumultuous reign of King Herod the Great. Faced with personal anguish and a world rife with corruption, war, and suffering, they struggle to maintain their faith.