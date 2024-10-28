Author Marcia G. Berger’s New Book “When Hope is Deferred” is a Compelling Novel Set During the Reign of King Herod That Explores the Power of Hope Amidst Despair
Recent release “When Hope is Deferred” from Covenant Books author Marcia G. Berger is a captivating tale that follows Zachariah and Elisheva, who must navigate the tumultuous reign of King Herod the Great. Faced with personal anguish and a world rife with corruption, war, and suffering, they struggle to maintain their faith.
Wellington, OH, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marcia G. Berger, a loving mother and grandmother who enjoys music, sewing, and making inspirational wood plaques, has completed her new book, “When Hope is Deferred”: a riveting novel that invites readers to reflect upon the resilience of hope in the face of overwhelming adversity. Set against the chaotic backdrop of King Herod the Great’s reign, readers will follow Zachariah and Elisheva as they grapple with personal and societal turmoil.
“How does one hold on to hope when everything in your personal life and the world around you turns to ashes?” writes Berger. “This was the plight of Zachariah and Elisheva. During the tempestuous reign of King Herod the Great, upheaval was common. There was war, corruption, conspiracy, drought, famine, pestilence, and death, which dogged the people on every side. This was the world all around them.
“Between their personal anguish and their world, will they be able to navigate through life without losing their trust and faith in Adonai? Can they hold on to the promises of Adonai for themselves and their nation even when the heavens seem like brass when they pray?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Marcia G. Berger’s new book is a poignant exploration of just how far hope can carry someone even through life’s darkest moments. Expertly paced and character-driven, “When Hope is Deferred” offers readers the chance to reflect on the nature of hope and the strength found in God’s promises, even when all seems lost.
Readers can purchase “When Hope is Deferred” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
