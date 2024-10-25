Author Darby Holmes’s New Book “A Parent’s Guide to the Santa Reveal” Presents Readers with a Compassionate Approach to Navigating the Santa Claus Conversation
Recent release “A Parent’s Guide to the Santa Reveal” from Covenant Books author Darby Holmes offers parents a heartfelt, faith-based resource for discussing the reality of Santa Claus with their children. Balancing myth, history, and spirituality, this guide provides warm, compassionate strategies to preserve holiday magic while fostering trust and spiritual growth.
Hyrum, UT, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Darby Holmes, a mother and graphic designer who enjoys helping others feel connected to their families and Christ, has completed her new book, “A Parent’s Guide to the Santa Reveal”: a thoughtful and faith-based resource that is designed to assist parents in navigating the delicate conversation about Santa Claus with their growing children.
“‘Is Santa Claus real?’ This question can be bittersweet for parents as we acknowledge our child’s growing maturity,” writes Holmes. “The conversation can be a delicate balance of preserving the magic of the holidays and nurturing their trust and spirituality.
“‘A Parent’s Guide to the Santa Reveal’ is a heartfelt resource designed to help parents navigate this milestone conversation with warmth and compassion. This faith-based tool delicately weaves together myth, history, and spirituality surrounding the beloved story of Saint Nicholas and Christmas.
“This guide also offers ideas of ways to maintain and enhance the enchantment of the season for your growing child in ways that will foster service and love between friends and family members.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Darby Holmes’s new book is a valuable tool for parents seeking to navigate the transition from believing in Santa Claus to understanding the deeper meaning behind the Christmas lore and tradition. By integrating faith-based perspectives with practical advice, “A Parent’s Guide to the Santa Reveal” offers a supportive and thoughtful approach to this significant conversation and milestone in both a child’s and a parent’s life.
Readers can purchase “A Parent’s Guide to the Santa Reveal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
