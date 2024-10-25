Author Darby Holmes’s New Book “A Parent’s Guide to the Santa Reveal” Presents Readers with a Compassionate Approach to Navigating the Santa Claus Conversation

Recent release “A Parent’s Guide to the Santa Reveal” from Covenant Books author Darby Holmes offers parents a heartfelt, faith-based resource for discussing the reality of Santa Claus with their children. Balancing myth, history, and spirituality, this guide provides warm, compassionate strategies to preserve holiday magic while fostering trust and spiritual growth.