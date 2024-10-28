Author Tina M. Hawkins’s New Book “The Babe 2: Anna: The Quintessential Faith in Knowing” is a Powerful Tale to Help Readers Develop Their Spirituality and Faith

Recent release “The Babe 2: Anna: The Quintessential Faith in Knowing” from Covenant Books author Tina M. Hawkins is a poignant and engaging novel that explores how one’s life can be altered when they have full faith in the Lord, offering up their will and trusting in him as they walk forward in the Spirit.