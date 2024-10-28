Author Tina M. Hawkins’s New Book “The Babe 2: Anna: The Quintessential Faith in Knowing” is a Powerful Tale to Help Readers Develop Their Spirituality and Faith
Recent release “The Babe 2: Anna: The Quintessential Faith in Knowing” from Covenant Books author Tina M. Hawkins is a poignant and engaging novel that explores how one’s life can be altered when they have full faith in the Lord, offering up their will and trusting in him as they walk forward in the Spirit.
Dallas, TX, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tina M. Hawkins, the proud recipient of the Kay Courtney Courage and Devotion Award with Tyndale Theological Seminary’s Bachelor of Arts in Bible and theology program, has completed her new book, “The Babe 2: Anna: The Quintessential Faith in Knowing”: a compelling look at how a faith-lead existence can forever change one’s life if they truly trust in God’s path for them.
“‘The Babe 2’ is an inspirational, easy-to-read book for both the believer and the non-Christian,” writes Hawkins. “It is to offer encouragement to those who are beginning their spiritual journeys and may be wrestling with basic spiritual character and forgiveness. In addition to understanding the unlimited possibilities of the Spirit, there will be the realization of dreams, visions, and missions that will undoubtedly glorify God and uplift His kingdom as they become a part of one’s daily walk. ‘The Babe’s topics entail surrendering to the will of God through the purification, prayer, and fasting process, as well as having faith in the dreams and visions that become realities, which further kingdom forgiveness and healing.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tina M. Hawkins’s new book will transport readers as they follow this enlightening spiritual journey of faith and understanding. Drawing upon both personal observations and experiences, Hawkins delivers a compelling look at what it means to give of oneself to the Lord and come to know his kingdom and glory.
Readers can purchase “The Babe 2: Anna: The Quintessential Faith in Knowing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
