Author Larry Bumgardner’s New Book “Pillars of the American Century: FDR, Reagan, and the World They Shaped” Explores the Surprising Parallels Between Two American Icons
Recent release “Pillars of the American Century: FDR, Reagan, and the World They Shaped” from Covenant Books author Larry Bumgardner is a fascinating look at the legacies of two of America’s most influential presidents, comparing their politics and the lasting impact they both had on the American people and around the globe.
Thousand Oaks, CA, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Larry Bumgardner, a graduate of Lipscomb University and Vanderbilt University School of Law, has completed his new book, “Pillars of the American Century: FDR, Reagan, and the World They Shaped.” It is a thought-provoking work that delves into the lives and legacies of the two most consequential Presidents of the 20th Century, highlighting the unexpected similarities that connect Franklin D. Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan.
An attorney and Pepperdine University emeritus professor, author Larry Bumgardner served in the 1990s as executive director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Center for Public Affairs at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. That gave him the privilege of spending time with former President Ronald Reagan, Nancy Reagan, and many members of the Reagan Administration. Bumgardner spent most of his career as a professor and administrator at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. Over nearly 40 years there, he taught business law, political science, public policy, and journalism courses.
“Franklin Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan were the two most consequential and successful Presidents of the 20th Century,” writes Bumgardner. “Most casual observers today think of them as polar opposites in their views on government and politics. But in fact, there are striking and surprising similarities between FDR and Reagan.
“Both Roosevelt and Reagan were optimistic leaders who restored the nation’s confidence in difficult times. They rallied the country to success in the century’s two greatest conflicts, World War II and the Cold War. They built a deep connection with the American people as the Great Communicators—FDR on radio, Reagan on television.
“With the 1900s widely recognized as the American Century, Roosevelt and Reagan might be considered the pillars standing tall near each end of that century of American dominance. Especially in today’s polarized political environment, the policies, politics, and even personalities of these two political icons should be thoroughly examined. There are significant lessons to be learned by all those hoping to follow in their footsteps and to make the 21st Century yet another American Century.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bumgardner’s new book not only celebrates the achievements of FDR and Reagan, but also serves as a guide to understanding how their shared values can help Americans navigate the current political climate.
Readers can purchase “Pillars of the American Century: FDR, Reagan, and the World They Shaped” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
An attorney and Pepperdine University emeritus professor, author Larry Bumgardner served in the 1990s as executive director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Center for Public Affairs at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. That gave him the privilege of spending time with former President Ronald Reagan, Nancy Reagan, and many members of the Reagan Administration. Bumgardner spent most of his career as a professor and administrator at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. Over nearly 40 years there, he taught business law, political science, public policy, and journalism courses.
“Franklin Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan were the two most consequential and successful Presidents of the 20th Century,” writes Bumgardner. “Most casual observers today think of them as polar opposites in their views on government and politics. But in fact, there are striking and surprising similarities between FDR and Reagan.
“Both Roosevelt and Reagan were optimistic leaders who restored the nation’s confidence in difficult times. They rallied the country to success in the century’s two greatest conflicts, World War II and the Cold War. They built a deep connection with the American people as the Great Communicators—FDR on radio, Reagan on television.
“With the 1900s widely recognized as the American Century, Roosevelt and Reagan might be considered the pillars standing tall near each end of that century of American dominance. Especially in today’s polarized political environment, the policies, politics, and even personalities of these two political icons should be thoroughly examined. There are significant lessons to be learned by all those hoping to follow in their footsteps and to make the 21st Century yet another American Century.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bumgardner’s new book not only celebrates the achievements of FDR and Reagan, but also serves as a guide to understanding how their shared values can help Americans navigate the current political climate.
Readers can purchase “Pillars of the American Century: FDR, Reagan, and the World They Shaped” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories