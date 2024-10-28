Author Tim Croll’s New Book “Pennsylvania Rivers and Rails” is a Comprehensive Guide That Explores the Rich History of Pennsylvania's Waterways and Railroads
Recent release “Pennsylvania Rivers and Rails” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tim Croll delves into the historical significance of the state’s abundant waterways and railways by recounting the stories of inhabitants who have depended on these vital resources and showcasing how they have shaped Pennsylvania's progress and commerce.
Slippery Rock, PA, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tim Croll, who holds a degree in geography and environmental planning from Slippery Rock University, has completed his new book “Pennsylvania Rivers and Rails”: a compelling work that invites readers to journey through the rich tapestry of Pennsylvania's history, exploring the crucial role that the state’s rivers and railways have played in the lives of its inhabitants.
“‘Pennsylvania Rivers and Rails’ focuses on the abundance of waterways and rail lines found within the borders of the second state that entered the Union on December 12, 1787,” writes Croll. “Stories of human inhabitants utilizing these bodies of water and means of transportation for shelter, travel, and survival have transpired within Pennsylvania’s boundaries for centuries. Pennsylvania is blessed with many miles of rivers and rails that have enabled progress, commerce, and existence.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tim Croll’s insightful guide provides readers with a deeper understanding of how these waterways and rail lines have not only shaped the physical landscape but also the cultural heritage of the Pennsylvania region. With its rich historical context and insightful anecdotes, “Pennsylvania Rivers and Rails” is a must-read for history buffs, railroad enthusiasts, and anyone interested in the evolution of transportation in America.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Pennsylvania Rivers and Rails" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
