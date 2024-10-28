Author Paige O’Kikurass’s New Book “Unforgivable Misery” is a Heart-Wrenching and Raw Memoir Detailing the Author’s Journey of Love, Betrayal, and Resilience
Recent release “Unforgivable Misery” from Newman Springs Publishing author Paige O’Kikurass shares the author’s deeply personal journey through mental and emotional abuse within a tumultuous marriage. As she navigates the pain of her husband’s infidelity with her best friend, Paige offers an unflinching look at the damage caused by hidden turmoil behind a smile.
New York, NY, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Paige O’Kikurass has completed her new book “Unforgivable Misery”: a gripping account that tells the true story of the author’s tumultuous marriage, marked by love, betrayal, and the often-invisible scars of mental and emotional abuse.
“She loved him. She worshiped the ground he walked on,” writes Paige. “Her husband mistreated her all the time, and she stayed because she loved him. Little did she know, her husband and best friend had been having an affair their entire marriage (true story)!
“Before we get started, I just want to say that all events and pictures are real and true. I have personally experienced everything in this story. I should know; it is my story.
“Mental and emotional abuse is a real thing, and it causes a person so much damage on so many levels. It caused me more damage than I can explain. Don’t ever underestimate a person with a smile on their face. That smile is their way of pretending things are alright. There is so much more going on behind that smile than a person leads on. Here is the truth about my lie of a marriage. You know the saying ‘keep your friends close and your enemies closer’? No. No. No. It’s ‘keep your enemies close and your friends closer.’ This story is one for the books! The unnatural, bizarre, shit-show truth. My name is Paige, and this is my story.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Paige O’Kikurass’s enlightening tale is a personal testimony inviting readers to join her on this extraordinary journey of pain and resilience. With stark honesty, Paige illuminates the realities of betrayal, strength, and the quest for self-acceptance, making this a compelling read for anyone who has faced similar struggles.
Readers who wish to experience this stunning work can purchase “Unforgivable Misery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
