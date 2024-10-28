Author Kwasi Sakyi’s New Book “The Hand of God” is the Story of a Village’s Own Traditions Turning Into a Source of Conflict That May Bring About Change or Ruin
Recent release “The Hand of God” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kwasi Sakyi is a reflection upon customs and traditions in a rural African village, that bring about true change and a path to the righteous.
New York, NY, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kwasi Sakyi, a holder of a BS in banking and finance and currently pursuing a masters in the states, has completed his new book “The Hand of God”: a gripping story that reflects upon customs and traditions in cultures, enacted to protect and preserve the heritage of the people but that can also be the knife that tears those cultures apart as a Ghanian village is thrown into turmoil when an albino is born, something they consider sacrilege.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kwasi Sakyi’s devout tale believes in the fact that the people will embrace change and appreciate the meaningful progress required to advance as a people, cultural dynamics, protect its people, and ultimately acknowledge the potency of God.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “The Hand of God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kwasi Sakyi’s devout tale believes in the fact that the people will embrace change and appreciate the meaningful progress required to advance as a people, cultural dynamics, protect its people, and ultimately acknowledge the potency of God.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “The Hand of God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories