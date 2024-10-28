Author Lyle Rapacki’s New Book “Our Forefathers Truly Appealed to Heaven” is a Compelling Call Urging Readers to Return to the Foundational Principles of America

Recent release “Our Forefathers Truly Appealed to Heaven” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lyle Rapacki explores the profound influence of faith in the founding of America and calls for contemporary leaders and ordinary heroes alike to stand firm against the dilution of foundational values and to honor the nation's exceptional ideals with grace and conviction.