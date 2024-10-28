Author Lyle Rapacki’s New Book “Our Forefathers Truly Appealed to Heaven” is a Compelling Call Urging Readers to Return to the Foundational Principles of America
Recent release “Our Forefathers Truly Appealed to Heaven” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lyle Rapacki explores the profound influence of faith in the founding of America and calls for contemporary leaders and ordinary heroes alike to stand firm against the dilution of foundational values and to honor the nation's exceptional ideals with grace and conviction.
Prescott, AZ, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lyle Rapacki, an intelligence and threat assessment specialist, has completed his new book “Our Forefathers Truly Appealed to Heaven”: a thought-provoking examination of the significant role that faith played in the creation of the United States, focusing on the founding fathers and their intentions to shed light on how their deep spiritual convictions guided their decisions and actions during the formation of the nation.
Since June 0f 2010, author Lyle J. Rapacki, PhD, has provided briefings and consultations to members of the Arizona State Legislature on matters of border security and threats to state and national sovereignty. His briefings and consultations have enlarged to include elected and law enforcement officials nationwide. Lyle is a member of the Association of Threat Assessment Professionals (ATAP), Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA), Association of Former Intelligence Officers, and International Association of Law Enforcement Intelligence Analysts. Among the most important roles Lyle undertakes is the task of sounding the shofar of warning to the church of the pending attacks directed toward freedom of worship and the freedom to express publicly the biblical truths from which this nation was founded. He is privileged to write articles and commentaries, which are distributed nationally on many platforms. Since 2021, Dr. Rapacki has hosted a show called “Arizona Today,” which is aired nationally.
“‘Our Forefathers Truly Appealed to Heaven’ is a wonderfully quick reading view of the influence God played in the founding of America and our principles,” writes Rapacki. “The men who sat in Independence Hall, debated, and formed our exceptional nation would not consider themselves heroes but men placed in extraordinary circumstances that required extraordinary cooperation with what God was calling them to accomplish. Today in America, we need an army of such men and women willing to submit (cooperate) with the founding principles, not the present-day diluting and erasing taking place. We need people to stand for truth as servant leaders with great humility and grace and with great courage and conviction to defend the documents and ideals that made this nation exceptional. We need ordinary heroes who are willing to pay the price, demonstrating obedience to the Lord’s ways, not man’s, and to serve with sincere joy and thanksgiving for what He has done in them, and for our country.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lyle Rapacki’s engaging narrative will encourage readers to embrace their roles as stewards of the ideals that have historically made America exceptional, advocating for a return to sincerity, joy, and gratitude in service to the nation. As America faces increasingly complex challenges, Rapacki’s timely message serves as both a reminder of the nation’s rich heritage and a rallying cry for its future.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Our Forefathers Truly Appealed to Heaven” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
