Malisha Palmer’s New Book “The Right Way Home” Centers Around Two Children Who, After Finding a Lost Puppy, Must Choose to Either be Selfish or to do the Right Thing
Andersonville, TN, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Malisha Palmer, a graduate of Columbia Southern University with a master’s in occupational health and safety, as well as a veteran of the US Army with a twenty-five-year military career, has completed her most recent book “The Right Way Home”: a charming tale of two siblings who have to make a difficult choice after discovering their new puppy already has a home.
In “The Right Way Home,” siblings Maddie and Anthony discover a puppy while playing outside one day. After caring for their new puppy, they soon discover he is actually lost and belongs to another family. With this new bit of information, Maddie and Anthony are forced to either give up their new puppy to reunite him with his real owners, or selfishly keep him for themselves.
Palmer begins her tale, “Late in the fall, on an unusually warm day, Maddie and Anthony went out to play, when a cute little puppy came their way.
“His hair was golden and his eyes were brown, and in their hearts, his new owners he found.
“They begged their mom, and they begged their dad to keep this puppy; if no were the answer, they’d surely be sad.”
Published by Fulton Books, Malisha Palmer’s book is a heartfelt tale that will help readers of all ages discover the impact that someone’s personal choice can have on others, as well as the true fulfillment that often comes from making the right choice. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Palmer’s tale to life, “The Right Way Home” will encourage readers to reflect on their own values and what it means to do the right thing, even when it can be a difficult thing to do.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Right Way Home” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
