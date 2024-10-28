Kalenga Nsekela’s New Book “This Is for You and Yours” is a Poignant Collection of Poems That Offers Readers a Powerful Journey of Self-Discovery and Inspiration
Springfield, VA, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kalenga Nsekela has completed his most recent book “This Is for You and Yours”: a heartfelt book of poetry that invites readers to reflect as they embark on a tender exploration of self-discovery, resilience, and the profound impact of personal growth on our lives and those around us.
“Sometimes we need a reminder, a reminder of who we’ve been, who we are, and who we aspire to be,” writes Nsekela. “Let this book be a gentle push in the direction you already wanted to go. Let it be a reason to smile on a gloomy day or an embracing hug for the tired soul. This is for you. To lift you as a friend would. To remind you as a friend would. To be there as a friend would. As we strive to be the best version of ourselves, we positively affect those near to us. Consuming this book is as much for them as it is for you. A selfless act. To seek your growth is to seek the growth of them and us all. Your effort won’t go without appreciation. Thank you.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kalenga Nsekela’s book presents a universal message that highlights the interconnectedness of individual and collective growth. By seeking personal development, readers contribute positively to their communities and relationships, making “This Is for You and Yours” as much a gift to others as it is to oneself.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “This Is for You and Yours” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
