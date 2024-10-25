William L. Browning’s Newly Released "From Disgrace to Grace" is a Moving Testament to Personal Transformation and Divine Intervention
“From Disgrace to Grace” from Christian Faith Publishing author William L. Browning is a heartfelt account of how divine grace and miraculous events have transformed the author's life, showcasing the power of faith and redemption.
Byron, MI, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “From Disgrace to Grace”: a thoughtful reflection on life’s challenges and blessings. “From Disgrace to Grace” is the creation of published author, William L. Browning, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War for six and a half years.
Browning shares, “My book is about what God has done in my life, how He has blessed me by allowing me to see His love and all the miracles He has done.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William L. Browning’s new book offers a profound exploration of faith, showcasing the author's journey from challenging times to experiencing the transformative power of God's grace and miracles.
Consumers can purchase “From Disgrace to Grace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From Disgrace to Grace,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
