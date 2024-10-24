"Goth Girl," by Robert Shepyer, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Goth Girl by Robert Shepyer. This thrilling dystopian novel is published by HistriaYA, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for teens and young adults.
In this science-fiction dystopian novel the year is 2066, and a world under constant surveillance comes to life. The story follows Ovid, a surveillance specialist who unwittingly falls in love with his assignment, Alexandra, an enigmatic 18-year-old goth music blogger with psychic abilities. She is kept within a simulated quarantine, a product of the experimental events that took place in 2020. This setting gave birth to the Mind Tap technology, enabling individuals to link their minds to the vast internet, essentially allowing the surveillance state to record their every perception. As a remarkable byproduct, these individuals gain the extraordinary power of telekinesis when connected to the network.
Robert Shepyer is a versatile creative artist with a rich repertoire that spans the realms of literature, cinema, and music. As a seasoned novelist, filmmaker, and unapologetic rock enthusiast, his multifaceted talents have earned him a distinctive place in the world of arts and entertainment. With a unique blend of Russian-Jewish heritage and an unapologetically artsy approach, Robert Shepyer has navigated the depths of Los Angeles' underground scene, emerging as a rare storyteller who dares to narrate the extraordinary, the unconventional, and the inspiring.
Goth Girl, by Robert Shepyer, 148 pp, ISBN 978-1-59211-474-0, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
