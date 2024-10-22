Fortune and Great Place to Work Name Homeinc to 2024 Best Places in Real Estate List, Ranking 24th in the Country
Fort Lauderdale, FL, October 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Great Place To Work® and Fortune have selected Homeinc for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Real Estate™ List. This is Homeinc’s first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 24th place. Earning a spot means that Homeinc is one of the best companies to work for in the country.
The Best Workplaces in Real Estate award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 29,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the real estate industry.
“We are so grateful for our dedicated employees who have made us a part of this list for the past X years,” said Vice President, Angela Letourneau. “Our people make working at Homeinc a truly special experience every day. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible honor.”
The Best Workplaces in Real Estate list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.
Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.
“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Real Estate,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry.”
Homeinc has been Great Place to Work Certified for the last 5 years. However, this is their first year making the Fortune Best Workplaces in Real Estate List.
About Homeinc
Homeinc is a Florida-based real estate company that purchases homes throughout Florida and Georgia. The company has locations in Fort Lauderdale, Flagler Village, Miami and Orlando. Homeinc provides home sellers a unique opportunity to avoid listing their home the traditional way. Sellers are not required to make updates, repairs, mitigate liens or violations. Homeinc purchases homes in “as-is” condition, providing sellers a stress-free and commission free experience. The Homeinc team is comprised of a team of licensed real-estate agents with a combined 100 years of experience. The company’s goal is to make the selling process quick and seamless. With thousands of happy seller reviews, Homeinc looks forward to continuing to help sellers throughout the Southeast in the years to come.
About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Real Estate List
Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Real Estate by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees, representing the experiences of over 8.2 million employees in the U.S. in 2023 and 2024. Of those, more than 29,000 responses came from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the real estate industry, and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. To eligible for this list, companies must have at least 10 employees.
About Great Place To Work
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.
Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.
About Fortune
Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.
Contact
HomeincContact
Angela Letourneau
1-888-850-2636
www.homeinc.com
Angela Letourneau
1-888-850-2636
www.homeinc.com
