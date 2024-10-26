Meet the New Release of Devart Excel Add-ins 2.10
Devart rolled out new versions of the Excel Add-ins products line.
Prague, Czech Republic, October 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, released updated Excel Add-ins 2.10.
The list of improvements includes:
- Significantly improved the performance of data import to Excel from relational databases and some fast cloud services.
- Introduced a new parameter—”Warn about tables without columns that uniquely identify rows,” now available under Options > Edit > General.
- Introduced a new parameter—the “Show connection string” option (default Error Handling.
- Introduced a new parameter—the “Show sensitive info in connection string” option (default Error Handling.
- Added support for Salesforce Web Services API version 59.0.
- Added support for Shopify API version 2024-04.
To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:
https://blog.devart.com/excel-add-ins-2-10-are-coming-soon.html
Excel Add-ins allow you to work with database and cloud data in Microsoft Excel as usual Excel spreadsheets. You can get precisely the data you need with visual Query Builder or SQL and refresh the queried external data in a workbook at any time with a single click.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
Contact
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
