Rev. Dr. G. Earl Singleton’s Newly Released “And God Made Woman” is a Biblically Based Discussion of the Journey of a Christian Woman
“And God Made Woman” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Dr. G. Earl Singleton is an examination of woman’s fall from grace and the biblical perspective of what it takes to redeem oneself and earn God’s grace, be a godly wife, and build a God-first marriage.
Murfreesboro, TN, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “And God Made Woman”: a thoughtful reflection on what can be known of God’s guidance for women. “And God Made Woman” is the creation of published author, Rev. Dr. G. Earl Singleton, a member of First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was born and raised in Gary, Indiana where he attended Tolleston High School. He is married to Sheila Singleton and the proud father of three daughters and three sons.
Singleton shares, “It is important that we understand from a biblical perspective concerning the woman’s fall from grace and being expelled from the garden of Eden. It involves the necessary steps taken in order for her to receive mercy, grace, justification, and salvation, which in turn will, first of all, provide forgiveness and redemption through the redeemed blood of Jesus Christ. Second, I’m hoping that this book will become a real force of reconciliation especially for those couples contemplating separation or divorce. Also recognizing the importance of a doctrinal belief system and how it affects the raising of children.
Furthermore, an overall viewpoint of marriage enhancement through questions-and-answers surveys to improve wife/husband longevity. The book ends with letters addressed to various personalities, including the experiences that I have encountered along the way, regarding these relationships.
Lastly, I must mention that the most important name in this book is Jesus! I pray that whoever reads this book and do not know Jesus knows no matter where you are in life. Take the time now and receive Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior. Read Romans 10:9 and follow instructions. God bless. Amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. G. Earl Singleton’s new book will challenge and encourage readers seeking to establish themselves as committed believers.
Consumers can purchase “And God Made Woman” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “And God Made Woman”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
