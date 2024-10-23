Henderson Franklin Celebrates 100th Anniversary with $100,000 Commitment to the United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades Counties
Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., a full-service law firm in Southwest Florida, celebrated its 100th anniversary by pledging $100,000 to the United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades Counties. This donation underscores the firm's long-standing commitment to supporting local communities through health, education, and financial stability initiatives. The contribution highlights Henderson Franklin’s dedication to service, reflecting values they've upheld for a century.
Fort Myers, FL, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., one of Southwest Florida’s longest-established full-service law firms, marked its 100th anniversary by announcing a $100,000 commitment to the United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades Counties. The donation was unveiled at the firm’s anniversary gala, reflecting its enduring commitment to supporting the region’s most impactful community organizations. The funds will support the United Way’s core mission to provide critical assistance in health, education, financial stability, and crisis response across Southwest Florida.
"Following in the footsteps of our founding fathers, we believe that service to the community is central to our mission,” said Edward Canterbury, Managing Lawyer at Henderson Franklin. “As we celebrate 100 years, we are committed to giving back to the community that has been integral to our journey. Our donation to the United Way is a tribute to that support and the impact it has made on our region. United Way’s transformative work in disaster recovery, healthcare, and family stability aligns with the values our firm has upheld for a century. We are proud to contribute to their meaningful efforts."
For decades, Henderson Franklin has partnered with United Way to support local initiatives that strengthen the fabric of the community. This centennial donation amplifies that relationship, reflecting the firm’s dedication to serving not only its clients but also the broader needs of the region.
“We are deeply grateful to Henderson Franklin for their incredibly generous donation of $100,000,” said Jeannine Joy, President and CEO of United Way. “This significant contribution, along with the unwavering support from their volunteers and donors over the years, exemplifies what it means to be true community partners. Together, we are making a lasting impact and empowering lives across our community. Thank you for being part of this journey with us.”
Marking a century of service, Henderson Franklin maintains a central role in shaping Southwest Florida’s landscape. With a team of dedicated attorneys, the firm has been a cornerstone in providing a comprehensive array of legal services. From business and tax planning to estate planning, family law, civil litigation, eminent domain, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law, Henderson Franklin has continually evolved to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With offices strategically placed in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs and Naples, the firm remains deeply connected to the region, carrying a legacy that goes beyond the courtroom. For more information about Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
