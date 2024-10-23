Henderson Franklin Celebrates 100th Anniversary with $100,000 Commitment to the United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades Counties

Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., a full-service law firm in Southwest Florida, celebrated its 100th anniversary by pledging $100,000 to the United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades Counties. This donation underscores the firm's long-standing commitment to supporting local communities through health, education, and financial stability initiatives. The contribution highlights Henderson Franklin’s dedication to service, reflecting values they've upheld for a century.