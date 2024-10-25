Lulu Rice’s Newly Released “Nu Erth Adventure” is a Captivating Fantasy Journey
“Nu Erth Adventure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lulu Rice is an enchanting fantasy tale that follows a young dragon on a magical quest of discovery, exploring themes of identity, friendship, and the wonders of a new world.
New York, NY, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Nu Erth Adventure”: an imaginative story of a young dragon's quest in a mysterious new world. “Nu Erth Adventure” is the creation of published author, Lulu Rice.
Rice shares, “Nu Erth is a creature birthed all alone on a world that he knows nothing about, given a quest by a strange voice to name every creature and thing that Nu Erth sees. Nu Erth takes off on adventures to do the quest given to him by this strange voice from a sphere of light. Along with the quest, Nu Erth is also given the ability to use knowledge of any and all magic by the strange voice. Yet Nu Erth must discover what magic is first.
Oh, and did we forget to mention that Nu Erth is the only hatchling dragon of his kind on the new world where he is birthed? Being the only hatchling dragon of his kind on this new world, What awaits Nu Erth as he begins his adventures to do the quest given to him by the strange voice from the sphere of light? Does Nu Erth make any friends along his adventures? Does Nu Erth meet other hatchling dragons or even dragons of his own kind? Only Nu Erth Adventures can tell you that and what awaits our hatchling dragon.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lulu Rice’s new book a spellbinding journey filled with wonder, magic, and the exploration of a new world through the eyes of a unique and endearing protagonist.
Consumers can purchase “Nu Erth Adventure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Nu Erth Adventure”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
