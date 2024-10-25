Julie Davis’s Newly Released "Good Night Little Ones" is a Heartwarming Bedtime Story
“Good Night Little Ones” from Christian Faith Publishing author Julie Davis is a charming and soothing bedtime book that captures the tender moments of putting little ones to bed, offering a peaceful end to the day.
Bryceville, FL, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Good Night Little Ones”, a delightful and comforting bedtime story, is the creation of published author, Julie Davis.
Davis shares, “Good Night, Little Ones is a sweet tale of the last few moments of cuddling and snuggling as small critters get ready to slumber. Across fields of waving grasses, among the floor of the dark, quieting jungle, and up in towering trees, parents put their babies to bed. As you kiss your baby gently, offer that last drink of water, and say your bedtime prayers, share sweet words of this bedtime story to your little one. Send them off to beautiful dreams of faraway places, gentle words, and the knowledge that you will be watching them and loving them as you wrap night’s arms around them and help them drift off to a good night’s sleep.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julie Davis’s new book is an endearing and serene addition to any bedtime routine, perfect for fostering a sense of love and security in young children.
Consumers can purchase “Good Night Little Ones” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Good Night Little Ones", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
