George K. Ata-Baah’s Newly Released “Glory Beyond the Horizon: Dare to Dream” is an Empowering Guide to Unleashing Your God-Given Potential
“Glory Beyond the Horizon: Dare to Dream” from Christian Faith Publishing author George K. Ata-Baah is an inspirational book that challenges readers to step out in faith, conquer their fears, and pursue their God-given dreams with determination and trust in God’s guidance.
Champlain, MN, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Glory Beyond the Horizon: Dare to Dream”: a motivational and faith-driven guide that empowers readers to break free from their comfort zones and pursue their dreams with passion and purpose. “Glory Beyond the Horizon: Dare to Dream” is the creation of published author, George K. Ata-Baah, the founder and the presiding bishop of Gloryhouse International Church (USA) with affiliated churches/ministries in Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and the Philippines. He is also the president/executive director of Seasons Chaplaincy, LLC. and Rethink Foundation, Inc. George is a missionary with a shepherd’s heart, and preaches with passion, power, accuracy, and precision, bringing from his rich Pentecostal experience and missionary background a great wealth of insight to inspire his audience. He holds a Ph.D. in Christian Counseling, and degrees in Doctor of Divinity and Doctor of Pastoral Studies. George makes his home in Minnesota, USA with his lovely wife, Florence. He is also the author of Show Me Your Glory: Developing Intimacy With God.
Ata-Baah shares, “Glory Beyond the Horizon: Dare to Dream, this remarkable book will motivate and inspire you to unleash your untapped potential and propel you to step out of your comfort zone to pursue your dream. You may never see anything beyond your horizon except a ubiquitous fog, but a person with a vision or dream can see what nobody sees because of the power of imagination. This book will inspire you to conquer your fears so that you can launch out of your comfort zone to pursue your God-given dream. Great dreams and ideas will never materialize until someone launches out in faith. Ordinary people have changed the course of history because they saw something beyond the horizon. Your insignificant idea, vision, or dream can change the course of history. It’s your turn to launch out in faith. Your Promised Land is beyond the horizon of your Red Sea, and your Jericho is beyond the horizon of your Jordan River. Don’t be afraid to attempt great things for God. You are fearfully and wonderfully made. You were created in the image of God. You can do all things through the help of Christ. There is glory beyond the horizon. Dare to dream!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George K. Ata-Baah’s new book offers readers the tools and inspiration needed to pursue their purpose, conquer fear, and achieve their God-ordained dreams.
Consumers can purchase “Glory Beyond the Horizon: Dare to Dream” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Glory Beyond the Horizon: Dare to Dream”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
