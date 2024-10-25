Alice Rorden’s Newly Released “Missing: The Search” is an Intriguing and Imaginative Fantasy Adventure
“Missing: The Search” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alice Rorden is a captivating tale that blends mystery, fantasy, and adventure. The novel follows Jayne's quest to find her missing husband, Darwin, and uncovers a world of magical beings and hidden powers.
Magnolia, IA, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Missing: The Search”: a riveting story of adventure and mystery. “Missing: The Search” is the creation of published author, Alice Rorden, who was born in Modesto, California, just before World War II, to Elizabeth and Addler Whaley, who was a boilermaker for a local cannery. Alice is a graduate of Modesto Junior College. She met her sailor husband, Carl, at a church function and was quickly married in their church, near San Diego, California. They count six children; two of his, three of hers, and one stepchild of hers. They are active in family history (genealogy) and their church. They enjoy their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rorden shares, “Darwin, the husband of Jayne, disappears out of their newly purchased Victorian home. It seems that several people have disappeared out of the house, Jayne learns over the next several days. Tom, an older brother of one of those that disappeared, comes to the home, and he and Jayne disappear in an upper bedroom. They land in a grassy field which has a bull in it.
This begins an adventure of learning a new language and a new way of life about two hundred years earlier than the one they came from, following Darwin who is with a salesman who sells household items from his horse and wagon. Jayne and Tom begin their adventure hunting Darwin. They meet a wide array of fantasy people such as kings, a wizard, elves, and a wolflike person who communicates by telepathy. There are many more people, and all have one magical talent. Will they find Darwin?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alice Rorden’s new book introduces readers to a richly imagined world filled with magical beings, including wizards, elves, and telepathic creatures, as Jayne and Tom embark on an unforgettable quest to find Darwin.
Consumers can purchase “Missing: The Search” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Missing: The Search”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
