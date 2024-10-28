Guardian’s New Smart AC GDO’s and Beam Smart Controller Now Available to Order
Dallas, TX, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Guardian Access & Door Hardware is excited to announce that the beam Wi-Fi ready AC operators, models, 4150V, 4250V, & 4280V are now available to order.
These operators include the plug & play beam Smart Port on the control center. The beam Smart Controller can be added before, during, or after installation. Once connected, homeowners can access the beam Home app and program their smart device to control their door.
Not paying for the smart integration up front leads to the benefits of lower inventory carrying costs, satisfying a customer’s real needs, and the ability to be more competitive when quoting new jobs. Dealers will now have the power to make the smart operator decision for themselves. Integrate Wi-Fi only when needed.
With the beam Home app, real-time alerts can be received and door activity can be monitored from a smartphone. Auto-close can be enabled and door open notification reminders can be set. An unlimited number of users can be added. The beam Smart Controller is Alexa/Amazon skills compatible and offers free IFTTT integration. Best of all, there are no subscription fees.
The models 4250V and 4280V are also equipped with motion sensing lighting, automatically turning on the operator’s courtesy light when someone enters the garage.
The beam Smart Controller meets UL325 standards, is FCC approved, and only compatible with Guardian made garage door openers with the beam Smart Port (V model suffix designation).
Contact your sales representative to order, to receive a promotional demo, or for more information.
Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates. Wi-Fi is a trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance.
Guardian Access Corp. is a privately held company with locations in Taipei City, Shanghai, Malaysia, Richardson, TX, CA, IL, FL and Hermosillo MX, specializing in the design and manufacture of garage door operators, die castings, hardware and plastic moldings for the garage door industry. Guardian Access Corp. is highly vertically integrated and serves markets in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Australia, and Asia. Guardian Access Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified company and member of IDA & DASMA.
Please contact Brent Buckley with questions
Guardian Access & Door Hardware
T: 956-998-4011 x209
brent@adhguardian.com
https://www.adhguardianusa.com
Guardian Access Corp. is a privately held company with locations in Taipei City, Shanghai, Malaysia, Richardson, TX, CA, IL, FL and Hermosillo MX, specializing in the design and manufacture of garage door operators, die castings, hardware and plastic moldings for the garage door industry. Guardian Access Corp. is highly vertically integrated and serves markets in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Australia, and Asia. Guardian Access Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified company and member of IDA & DASMA.
