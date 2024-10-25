Rebecca L. Corwin’s Newly Released “Arise and Eat!: How God Reveals Himself through Food” Explores Divine Revelation Through Everyday Meals

“Arise and Eat!: How God Reveals Himself through Food” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca L. Corwin is a thought-provoking exploration of how food serves as a medium for understanding and experiencing God's presence. This book combines biblical insights, historical context, and personal anecdotes to reveal how God communicates His love, mercy, and spiritual nourishment through the ordinary act of eating.