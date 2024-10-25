Rebecca L. Corwin’s Newly Released “Arise and Eat!: How God Reveals Himself through Food” Explores Divine Revelation Through Everyday Meals
“Arise and Eat!: How God Reveals Himself through Food” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca L. Corwin is a thought-provoking exploration of how food serves as a medium for understanding and experiencing God's presence. This book combines biblical insights, historical context, and personal anecdotes to reveal how God communicates His love, mercy, and spiritual nourishment through the ordinary act of eating.
State College, PA, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Arise and Eat!: How God Reveals Himself through Food”: a captivating journey that uncovers the divine connection between our daily meals and spiritual life. “Arise and Eat!: How God Reveals Himself through Food” is the creation of published author, Rebecca L. Corwin, who was a registered dietitian nutritionist and nutrition professor at a major research university where she
enjoyed teaching classes and conducting research on binge eating. She had been an agnostic for most of her adult life, including her first twelve years at the university. Then through a series of events that only could have been orchestrated by God, Jesus spoke to her heart, and she became a devout believer in Him at the age of fifty-six.
Corwin shares, “Everyone eats. In one form or another, regardless of circumstance, we all need food. We spend much of our time procuring, preparing, and consuming it because it satisfies our hunger, provides necessary nutrients, or simply because it tastes good. It also is fun to share with others. Because food plays such a central role in our lives, God often uses it to reveal Himself to us. He uses it to remind us that only He can truly satisfy our deep spiritual hunger. He also uses it to remind us that He is near, and He longs to share sweet fellowship with us. Using a range of foods from grains to greens, milk to meat, and sweets to seasonings, God reaches down into our kitchens, cultures, and customs to show us who He is. When we are weary and discouraged, He reveals His strength and encouragement. When we are full of joy, He joins us in celebration. Throughout our daily lives, He uses food to reveal His hope, His love, His mercy, and the new, abundant spiritual life that can be ours through faith in His Son Jesus Christ. God invites us to walk with Him in His garden and to join Him at His table. He invites us to arise and eat!
Arise and Eat! is a fascinating journey from ancient roasting pits to modern ovens, exploring God’s biblical revelation of Himself through food. Using the Bible as its primary source, along with historical insight, scientific evidence, personal experience, and a good dose of humor, Arise and Eat! is for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of how an extraordinary God reveals Himself in the ordinary stuff of our everyday lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca L. Corwin’s new book provides readers with a fresh understanding of how the mundane can become a means of divine revelation.
Consumers can purchase “Arise and Eat!: How God Reveals Himself through Food” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Arise and Eat!: How God Reveals Himself through Food”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
enjoyed teaching classes and conducting research on binge eating. She had been an agnostic for most of her adult life, including her first twelve years at the university. Then through a series of events that only could have been orchestrated by God, Jesus spoke to her heart, and she became a devout believer in Him at the age of fifty-six.
Corwin shares, “Everyone eats. In one form or another, regardless of circumstance, we all need food. We spend much of our time procuring, preparing, and consuming it because it satisfies our hunger, provides necessary nutrients, or simply because it tastes good. It also is fun to share with others. Because food plays such a central role in our lives, God often uses it to reveal Himself to us. He uses it to remind us that only He can truly satisfy our deep spiritual hunger. He also uses it to remind us that He is near, and He longs to share sweet fellowship with us. Using a range of foods from grains to greens, milk to meat, and sweets to seasonings, God reaches down into our kitchens, cultures, and customs to show us who He is. When we are weary and discouraged, He reveals His strength and encouragement. When we are full of joy, He joins us in celebration. Throughout our daily lives, He uses food to reveal His hope, His love, His mercy, and the new, abundant spiritual life that can be ours through faith in His Son Jesus Christ. God invites us to walk with Him in His garden and to join Him at His table. He invites us to arise and eat!
Arise and Eat! is a fascinating journey from ancient roasting pits to modern ovens, exploring God’s biblical revelation of Himself through food. Using the Bible as its primary source, along with historical insight, scientific evidence, personal experience, and a good dose of humor, Arise and Eat! is for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of how an extraordinary God reveals Himself in the ordinary stuff of our everyday lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca L. Corwin’s new book provides readers with a fresh understanding of how the mundane can become a means of divine revelation.
Consumers can purchase “Arise and Eat!: How God Reveals Himself through Food” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Arise and Eat!: How God Reveals Himself through Food”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories