Cecil Muir’s Newly Released “Christian Taboos: A Different Perspective” Offers an Insightful Exploration of Faith and Critical Questions
“Christian Taboos: A Different Perspective” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cecil Muir is a thought-provoking examination of commonly avoided topics in Christianity, offering fresh perspectives on long-held beliefs and encouraging open discussions.
New York, NY, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Christian Taboos: A Different Perspective”, a compelling exploration of faith, belief systems, and questions often left unaddressed in traditional Christian teachings, is the creation of published author, Cecil Muir.
Muir shares, “This book was partly inspired by events during my childhood. Growing up in a Christian community, we would visit the different churches in the immediate and adjoining districts. However, there was not much inspiration as the core of the messages preached was “Jesus is coming soon. Repent and go to heaven or continue in sin and go to hell.” Sunday school was always a Bible story and memorizing a verse, referred to as the golden text.
By the time I became a teenager, I started questioning things as they relate to God—the right way to worship, the world at large, different religions, among others. Unfortunately, there were no satisfactory answers as those I looked to for answers would insist that we should not question such things, but rather be obedient to what was preached or what was taught in Sunday school. The older I got and with higher education and lived experiences, the desire to get answers to an ever-growing list of questions, I started seeking answers, and based on the lack thereof throughout my early years and up to this point, I started researching and looking for explanations. Hence, the title of this book.
This book tries to answer some of the questions that I know people in general, Christians specially, have and are afraid to ask. It tries to shed light on some issues which are generally avoided because the real answers might challenge generally accepted or historical beliefs. The objective of this book is to inspire, to make more aware, and to everyone who reads it, more comfortable discussing and answering questions about the topics addressed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cecil Muir’s new book delves into the tough questions often overlooked by traditional Christian teachings, offering clarity and deeper understanding on taboo subjects in Christianity.
Consumers can purchase “Christian Taboos: A Different Perspective” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Christian Taboos: A Different Perspective”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Muir shares, “This book was partly inspired by events during my childhood. Growing up in a Christian community, we would visit the different churches in the immediate and adjoining districts. However, there was not much inspiration as the core of the messages preached was “Jesus is coming soon. Repent and go to heaven or continue in sin and go to hell.” Sunday school was always a Bible story and memorizing a verse, referred to as the golden text.
By the time I became a teenager, I started questioning things as they relate to God—the right way to worship, the world at large, different religions, among others. Unfortunately, there were no satisfactory answers as those I looked to for answers would insist that we should not question such things, but rather be obedient to what was preached or what was taught in Sunday school. The older I got and with higher education and lived experiences, the desire to get answers to an ever-growing list of questions, I started seeking answers, and based on the lack thereof throughout my early years and up to this point, I started researching and looking for explanations. Hence, the title of this book.
This book tries to answer some of the questions that I know people in general, Christians specially, have and are afraid to ask. It tries to shed light on some issues which are generally avoided because the real answers might challenge generally accepted or historical beliefs. The objective of this book is to inspire, to make more aware, and to everyone who reads it, more comfortable discussing and answering questions about the topics addressed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cecil Muir’s new book delves into the tough questions often overlooked by traditional Christian teachings, offering clarity and deeper understanding on taboo subjects in Christianity.
Consumers can purchase “Christian Taboos: A Different Perspective” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Christian Taboos: A Different Perspective”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories