Amanda Frei’s Newly Released “Lizzy, The Singing Canary” is a Charming and Encouraging Tale for Children
“Lizzy, The Singing Canary” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amanda Frei is a delightful story that encourages young readers to embrace their unique talents and find their own special place in the world.
Oakdale, CA, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Lizzy, The Singing Canary”: a heartwarming and uplifting children’s book that follows the journey of a little canary in search of her unique talent. “Lizzy, The Singing Canary” is the creation of published author, Amanda Frei, a wife, mother, and classroom teacher turned homeschool mom. While earning her bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Biola University in Southern California, she developed a passion for children’s literature. Since then, she has spent countless hours lost in the magical world of books and building her picture book library.
Frei shares, “Lizzy, a baby canary, desperately wants to be talented like the other birds at the zoo. Day after day, she tries everything she can think of, but will it work? Will she always be an ordinary bird, or will she find what makes her special?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amanda Frei’s new book is a charming exploration of self-discovery and the joy of realizing one's own potential, beautifully illustrated to captivate young readers.
Consumers can purchase “Lizzy, The Singing Canary” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lizzy, The Singing Canary”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
