Pacer Hepperly’s Newly Released “Purposeful Discipleship” is an Engaging Guide for Deepening Faith and Community
“Purposeful Discipleship” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pacer Hepperly is an interactive resource designed to help individuals and small groups grow in their understanding of God’s teachings and their purpose in Christ.
New York, NY, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Purposeful Discipleship”: an insightful and interactive journey into the heart of Christian faith. “Purposeful Discipleship” is the creation of published author, Pacer Hepperly.
Hepperly shares, “Growing up as a child, the most engaging and memorable books I recall included interaction.
Purposeful Discipleship is an interactive book that will allow you to feel as if you are sitting in the room with the author, discussing the essential things of God. It begins with foundational truths and continues to follow the model Jesus presented to His disciples. As you complete each chapter, you’ll feel more confident about who you are in Christ and your life’s purpose.
This book is a must for small groups who desire to grow deeper in the things of the Lord. All twenty-six chapters include discussion questions designed to create cohesiveness among your group. Revolution Church in Maryville, Tennessee, implemented this model and has seen tremendous growth on all levels. A small church with just thirty-nine members in 2007 now has over two thousand gathering weekly using this discipleship model. Get your copy today, and let’s make disciples for Jesus”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pacer Hepperly’s new book provides practical tools and insights that encourage readers to engage actively with their faith and foster community through meaningful discussions.
Consumers can purchase “Purposeful Discipleship” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Purposeful Discipleship”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
