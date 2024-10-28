Elaine Argentiere’s Newly Released “What If People Were Like Chameleons?” is a Thought-Provoking and Imaginative Children’s Book
“What If People Were Like Chameleons?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elaine Argentiere is a creative exploration of diversity and the beauty of God’s creation, encouraging readers to appreciate the differences in people just as we do in nature.
Church Hill, TN, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “What If People Were Like Chameleons?”: an imaginative children’s book that invites readers to consider the uniqueness of every individual, drawing parallels between the colorful diversity of nature and the beauty of human differences. “What If People Were Like Chameleons?” is the creation of published author, Elaine Argentiere, a speech language pathologist. She enjoys providing speech therapy for nursing home residents. She lives with her husband, John, in Church Hill, Tennessee. They stepped out in faith and moved to Church Hill over thirty years ago. They had difficulty having a child and, through many prayers, were blessed with a daughter. God and family are the most important parts of the author’s life. The author and her husband attend the First Methodist Church of Church Hill.
Argentiere shares, “This book was inspired by God during a children’s sermon. This book is about seeing people in different ways. We see animals of many colors, nature in many colors, and enjoy them. God gave us the ability to see in color. God made everyone the same on the inside. He enjoys multiple colors of people. Imagine if people could change colors!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elaine Argentiere’s new book offers a whimsical yet meaningful message that highlights the importance of embracing diversity and understanding that, despite our outward differences, we are all the same on the inside.
Consumers can purchase “What If People Were Like Chameleons?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What If People Were Like Chameleons?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
